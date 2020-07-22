Former UConn Basketball Star Stanley Robinson Dies at 32

Former UConn basketball star Stanley "Sticks" Robinson has died at his home in Birmingham, Ala., the school announced on Wednesday. He was 32 years old.

In his four years playing under Jim Calhoun, Robinson totaled 1,231 points, 776 rebounds and 130 blocks. He was regarded as one of the best dunkers in the NCAA from 2006 to 2010 and was a member of the 2009 Huskies that reached the Final Four.

He scored in double figures for 34 consecutive games and played 126 total.

Robinson was also briefly suspended by Calhoun but instead of quitting the team, he worked in a scrapyard for six months and earned his spot back on the team.

In high school. Robinson was named Alabama's Mr. Basketball in 2006 following his senior season and was honored as the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Robinson recorded more than 2,000 career points, close to 1,000 rebounds, over 500 assists, 300 blocked shots and 250 steals in high school.

Following his senior season at the University of Connecticut, Robison was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. However, Robinson was waived following the conclusion of training camp in October 2010.

He played for Iowa Energy for the 2011-2012 season in the NBA Development League before heading abroad and then played professionally abroad.

Robinson signed with the Moncton Miracles of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) in Oct. 2013, but was released the following February because of an injury.

He signed with a Chilean club in Sept. 2015 and played in the Liga Nacional de Básquetbol de Chile (LNB) for two years before joining an Icelandic team in November 2017.

He only played five games with Keflavík before being released. Robinson averaged 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Since 2018, Robinson has played for Club Deportivo Español de Talca in the LBN.

Robinson's body was found at home by his mother, the Hartford Courant reported. The cause of death has not been announced.