TCU coach Gary Patterson issued a statement Tuesday, apologizing for using a racial slur during a conversation with linebacker Dylan Jordan.

Patterson repeated the N-word to Jordan during a conversation on Sunday while emphasizing to the redshirt freshman that he should not use it in team meetings.

"I met with our Seniors and Leadership Council last night about how we move forward as [a] team, together," Patterson said in a statement on social media. "We are committed as individuals and as a program to fighting racial injustice of any kind.

"I apologize for the use of a word that, in any context, is unacceptable. I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better and I must live by the same standards. Our players, past and present have always been the strength of our program. These men are and will always be my motivation and driving force."

On Monday night, chancellor Victor Boschini told TCU 360, the school's student journalism outlet, in an email that Patterson "has since apologized for [using the word] in this manner and said it was a teachable moment for him and many others."

The incident became public on Monday afternoon after Jordan tweeted a statement detailing his conversation with Patterson at Sunday's practice. According to Jordan, Patterson said, "you've been saying n---as in the meeting room."

When Jordan arrived Monday morning for practice, he said some of his teammates asked him about the conversation and some decided to not practice. After Patterson came to address them in the locker room, Jordan said the coach told them, "I wasn't calling him a n----r."

Several TCU players came to Patterson's defense after Jordan tweeted about the situation. While they confirmed Patterson used the racial slur, they said he did not direct it to a particular person. Some of Jordan's teammates also rebuked him over his handling of the situation.

Patterson is entering his 20th season at TCU, where he has amassed a 172–70 record with the program.