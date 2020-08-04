Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has decided to opt out of the 2020 season and declare for next year's NFL draft. He is expected to be one of the draft class' top receivers.

"Unfortunately in light of the uncertainty around health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have to set my wishes aside for the wellness of my family, community and beyond," Bateman said in a video posted on his social media pages. "Because of this, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season. I will be taking the next steps in my journey by declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota will forever be a place I am lucky enough to call home."

Head coach P.J. Fleck posted the following statement on Twitter after Bateman announced his departure.

Last year, Bateman was named the Big Ten's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year after setting a single-season school record with 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged more than 20 yards per catch.