Report: Big 12 Continuing to Plan on 2020 Fall Season

The Big 12 is continuing to pursue playing sports this fall, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

The news, which was first reported by Rivals' SoonerScoop, comes as Big 12 presidents met Tuesday evening to discuss the conference's future. According to multiple reports, a revised Big 12 schedule is expected to be released shortly.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, university presidents were briefed for 90 minutes Tuesday by a medical panel, which led to vigorous debate. Dellenger reports that the conference plans to add an extra layer of protocol, involving heart imaging tests for COVID-19 patients.

The decision from the conference comes as both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced their decisions Tuesday to postpone their fall sports. Both conferences are aiming for the spring to potentially hold the college football season.

The SEC and ACC are also still planning to conduct their fall seasons.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey release a statement Tuesday evening saying, in part, "I look forward to learning more about the factors that led to the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today. I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes."

The ACC said in a statement that it will "continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities' academic missions."

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde reported earlier Tuesday that the Big 12's decision was set to drastically impact that of the ACC. According to SI, if the Big 12 were to join the Pac-12 and Big Ten in postponing until 2021, the ACC would feel compelled to go along. If the Big 12 opts to hold off on the decision, it would allow the ACC to hold off as well.