Georgia State QB Mikele Colasurdo Out For 2020 With Heart Condition Linked to COVID-19

Georgia State quarterback Mikele Colasurdo announced Thursday he will not play in 2020 due to a heart condition as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Colasurdo is an incoming freshman at Georgia State in 2020. The three-star recruit has been on the Panthers' campus since the spring.

"Today I was diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of my COVID-19 infection," Colasurdo tweeted on Thursday. "Unfortunately, this means that I will not be able to play this football season. ...I am incredibly thankful for coach Elliott and trainer Bob for providing a safe environment for us to train and practice."

Colasurdo added he expects to be on the field for the 2021 season.

Georgia State is in the Sun Belt conference, which has opted to continue playing in 2020 despite the COVID-19 crisis. Sun Belt member Appalachian State suspended all football activities on Aug. 18 after 11 members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

Heart conditions and complications related to COVID-19 have become a significant health concern for college football in 2020. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger explored the potential dangers on Aug. 9, noting concern from conference commissioners over myocarditis.

"The brewing heart issue is a topic on recent calls among the Power 5 conference medical task force, including commissioners and team doctors," Dellenger wrote. "Fear over myocarditis has reached the top level of the sport, with Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren having both privately expressed serious concern over the condition."

"One Power 5 team doctor, who is privy to conference commissioner calls, says the heart condition is a primary topic during discussions. “We discuss it on every call,” the doctor says under the condition of anonymity."

Georgia State is slated to open its 2020 season on Sept. 19 against Louisiana Lafayette.