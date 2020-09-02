Villanova head coach Jay Wright said he does not have any interest in the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach opening.

Wright said he felt the need to address speculation about the role since his name has come up in rumors following the team's recent dismissal of Brett Brown.

"As a lifetime 76ers fan, I have confidence they will bring in the right coach to build on what Brett Brown has developed," Wright said. "I am not a candidate for the job. I am very happy and honored to coach at Villanova."

Wright's name has come up a number of times in recent years in rumors surrounding the 76ers job. The Athletic's Shams Charania recently reported that Wright was among the possible candidates on the team's radar this offseason.

In late August, and one day after getting swept out of the postseason by the Boston Celtics, the 76ers fired Brown. He had coached the team for seven seasons after being hired in August of 2013.

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, there is mutual interest between the franchise and current Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue to make Lue the team's next head coach.

Wright, 58, has been with Villanova since 2001-02. He is a two-time National Champion, a six-time Big East Coach of the Year and two-time Naismith Coach of the Year.