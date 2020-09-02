Report: NCAA to Furlough Staff for Three to Eight Weeks

The NCAA will furlough its entire Indianapolis-based staff of about 600 people for between three to eight weeks this fall, according to a memo obtained Wednesday by the Associated Press' Ralph Russo.

The cost-saving move will not affect senior executives, per Russo.

According to the AP, NCAA president Mark Emmert alerted the organization's schools Wednesday.

Emmert reportedly wrote that starting in late September and through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be required to undergo a mandatory three-week furlough. Depending on one's position, some staff will be furloughed for up to eight weeks.

The decision to furlough staff comes as the NCAA and a number of its members are dealing with budgetary issues that have in many ways derived from COVID-19. Dozens of schools around the country have decided to cut athletics programs, while other programs have let athletic department staff go.

USA Today previously reported that Emmert and NCAA senior management were taking a 20% pay cut.

“[These] decisions are unfortunate but necessary as we continue to identify ways to cut costs across the national office,” Emmert reportedly wrote in the memo.

Per the AP, the NCAA cut its annual distribution to Division I conferences and schools from $600 million to $225 million this year.

The NCAA has already canceled all fall championships. However, after canceling both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments last year, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt recently said that despite uncertainty pertaining to COVID-19, there will be March Madness in 2021.