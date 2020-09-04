The Sept. 11 season opener between TCU and SMU has been postponed after positive COVID-19 test results within the TCU program, the school announced in a statement.

The results came from athletes as well as members of the support staff, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said. The two schools will monitor open dates throughout this season to potentially make up the game.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

“In the course of following CDC guidelines and our aggressive testing and contact tracing strategy, we discovered that some student-athletes and support staff in our football program have tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "Those individuals were notified immediately and are currently abiding by CDC protocols."

The game against SMU was set to be TCU's lone non-conference game of the season. The Horned Frogs' remaining schedule includes nine games against Big 12 opponents in 11 weeks. SMU opens the season Saturday against Texas State. The two teams do not share a bye week for the remained of the season, until Dec. 12, if neither is in their respective conference title games.

“No one is currently facing serious health issues, and we intend to continue our enforcement of strict standards to protect the program and our community. Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority. We share in your disappointment, but firmly believe we will be ready to resume football activities soon. We will continue to follow prevention and testing protocols and look forward to our Big 12 Conference opener against Iowa State on September 26.”