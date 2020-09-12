Report: Baylor, Houston to Face Off in Waco on Sept. 19

The COVID-19 pandemic has made scheduling in college football a fluid situation. In the latest development, Baylor and Houston have decided to add an impromptu matchup to their respective 2020 schedules.

Baylor will host Houston in Waco on Sept. 19, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The agreement comes after Baylor's season opener against Louisiana Tech—scheduled for Sept. 12—was called after a COVID-19 outbreak hit Louisiana Tech. Houston was supposed to play Memphis on Sept. 19, but that AAC clash was postponed following an outbreak within the Memphis program.

Baylor and Houston will also play a future home-and-home series, to be held sometime in the next six to eight years, according to SI's Ross Dellenger.

Saturday marked the first weekend with a full slate of college football games, though the SEC does not kick off for two weeks. The day was marked by upsets in the Big 12, as Arkansas State knocked off Kansas State and No. 23 Iowa State suffered a home loss to Louisiana.