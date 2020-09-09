Baylor's season opener against Louisiana Tech will not be played on September 12 and has been postponed, the schools announced Tuesday.

"We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to open the season this weekend at Baylor," Louisiana Tech director of athletics Tommy McClelland said in a statement. "However, with the number of recent positive COVID19 results and contact tracing, it is simply not possible. We would be putting our student-athletes at risk."

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel noted that Louisiana Tech had an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests this past weekend in the wake of Hurricane Laura as 38 players tested positive. According to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, the school got back its testing results on Tuesday.

"We are incredibly disappointed to announce the postponement of our upcoming football game against Louisiana Tech," Baylor director of athletics Mack B. Rhoades said. "However, in the interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we are confident in this unfortunate but necessary course of action."



Oklahoma State was forced to delay its season-opener against Tulsa after health concerns. TCU's September 11 season-opener against SMU was also postponed after a positive test within the TCU program.