Sources: Deion Sanders Finalizing Deal to Become Jackson State HC

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal with Jackson State University to become the school's next head coach, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Reports of Sanders' hire come after a school spokesperson had previously said that Sanders was not a candidate for the school's head coaching position. Per Sports Illustrated, Sanders and the school still have a number of contractual details to smooth out, including working out the fact that Sanders is currently under contract with Under Armour while Jackson State is a Nike school.

HBCU Sports' Kenn Rashad, who first reported news of Sanders' hire, said that a press conference is scheduled for Monday morning.

Sanders, who recently joined Barstool Sports after leaving NFL Network, was most recently the offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where his son Shedeur plays quarterback.

Sanders has no head coaching experience at the professional or college level.

Shedeur, the No. 8-ranked pocket-passer QB and the No. 41-ranked prospect overall in the class, committed to Florida Atlantic this summer.

Jackson State moved on from John Hendrick as its coach this past August. Hendrick took over at the end of the 2018 season. His contract was set to end this December.

The program went 4-8 last season. They are currently scheduled to play a spring season this year, with their first game set for Feb. 19.