As college football awaits the start of Big 12 and SEC conference play on Sept. 26—and, now, the Big Ten a month later—there are still some appetizers to tide fans over this weekend. The ACC will continue after last week's openers, including a Saturday-night prime-time clash between Louisville and Miami in Kentucky. Elsewhere, several Group of Five teams will get a chance to shine, including Houston taking on Baylor in Waco just a week after the two sides scrambled to schedule the game, and multiple other AAC teams—UCF (vs. Georgia Tech), Tulsa vs. (Oklahoma State) and South Florida vs. (Notre Dame)—taking on Power 5 opponents.

Sports Illustrated has picked out the top nine most intriguing games of the weekend and asked its panel of college football staff (Pat Forde, Ross Dellenger, Michael Shapiro and Molly Geary) to predict the winners. Their picks are in the table below:

More ACC Coverage From SI.com Sites:

New-Look Miami Offense Awaiting Louisville

Miami Hoping for Better Performance From QB D'Eriq King

Duke's Cutcliffe: Playing Well Not Good Enough, We Need to Win

NC State Will Have to Provide Its Own Energy in Empty Stadium