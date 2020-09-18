Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman is looking to play with the Golden Gophers in 2020 after initially opting out of the season.

Coach P.J. Fleck confirmed in a statement on Friday that Bateman re-enrolled in school and received a waiver to practice with the team. However, the junior must be granted a second waiver to play in games this fall.

"Rashod and I have had many positive conversations since the Big Ten announced it was going to compete in football this fall," Fleck said in a statement. "Rashod initially opted out because of personal health concerns surrounding COVID-19, but now feels comfortable rejoining the team after the Big Ten announced the safety measures it was taking to protect student-athletes, which includes daily antigen testing. Rashod is enrolled in school and has been granted a waiver to practice with the team, which he did so today."

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced its plan to start the fall football season on the weekend of Oct. 23-34 after initially postponing the campaign. The conference cited "daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition," as reasons behind its choice to play.

Bateman announced his plan to opt out this season on Aug. 4—one week before the Big Ten originally decided not to play this fall. He said he would declare for the 2021 NFL draft, but cited COVID-19 concerns as his main reason for sitting out. Bateman signed with an agent following his decision, making his return to Minnesota complicated.

NCAA rules prohibit athletes from signing with representation, so he will need the association's approval to play.

"The process for him to be granted a waiver to compete this fall is a bit more complex, but our compliance office is working closely with the NCAA and Big Ten to come to a resolution," Fleck said. "It is our hope that Rashod will be able to represent Minnesota as a student-athlete this fall."

In 2019, Bateman was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and a First Team All-Big Ten pick after he tallied 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 12 touchdowns.