Miami will head to Louisville on Saturday for a primetime clash following an ACC broadcast scheduling change.

The Hurricanes and Cardinals were initially set to face off at 3:30 p.m. ET, but the ACC flexed the game to a later slot after Saturday's Virginia Tech-Virginia contest was postponed due to "COVID-19 issues" with the Hokies.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN

Both Miami and Louisville won their season openers following coronavirus-induced delays to the start of the ACC's 2020 campaign. The Hurricanes beat UAB, 34–14, last Thursday as transfer quarterback D'Eriq King went 16 of 24 for 144 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. King, who joined the Hurricanes this year from Houston, added a 12-yard run to put Miami ahead 14–7 lead in the second quarter.

Miami debuted a new spread attack with King after the program struggled to move the ball consistently last season.

"I think you saw a glimpse of what it can be," Diaz said of the offense following Miami's win. "I think it took us a minute to get it going, but they already know that there are so many things that we can do better. ...[UAB] they put so much stress on the defense and then D'Eriq with his running ability on some of those scrambles, the touchdown and there's always the threat of the explosive play."

Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham had a big night in the Cardinals' 35–21 victory over Western Kentucky. The junior tallied four touchdowns and passed for a career-high 343 yards to help Louisville overcome some early mistakes. The game was played before 11,179 socially distanced fans at Cardinal Stadium.

Following their wins, both Miami (No. 17) and Louisville (No. 18) were among 10 new teams ranked Sunday in the Associated Press' first regular-season college football poll.

On Saturday, Louisville looks to avenge last year's 55–27 road loss to the Hurricanes.