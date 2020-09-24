On Thursday, the NCAA's Division I Football Oversight Committee recommended waiving the bowl-eligibility requirements for the 2020-21 bowl season.

Previously, to be eligible for a postseason bowl, a "team must meet the criteria to be considered a deserving team, which is generally defined as having a .500 overall record against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents," per the NCAA. The committee recommends the elimination of that requirement for 2020-21 season.

For this year's bowl season only, bowl games could be played Dec. 1, 2020-Jan. 11, 2021.

“Providing a more flexible framework for the postseason in this unprecedented time will provide some certainty moving forward,” Shane Lyons, director of athletics at West Virginia and chair of the oversight committee, said in a statement. “These are important postseason opportunities for our student-athletes, and this will help everyone to prepare.”

The committee's recommendation requires approval by the Division I Council, which is scheduled to meet Oct. 13-14.

The recommendation also comes as the Pac-12 voted to begin its football reason on Nov. 6, after it previously had postponed its slate. Last week, the Big Ten voted to change its initial decision and start a shortened season on the weekend of Oct. 23–24. The SEC, Big 12 and ACC are all operating modified schedules to play their football seasons as well.