The second week of the SEC's season rolls on with Alabama hosting Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saturday's game is a crucial SEC West showdown, particularly for the underdog Aggies.

Texas A&M last beat the Crimson Tide in 2012, when Johnny Manziel led the No. 15 Aggies to a shocking upset, 29–24, of top-ranked Alabama. Manziel went on to win the Heisman Trophy a month later.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Last week, the Aggies struggled to squeak out a 17–12 victory over Vanderbilt in their season opener. The team didn't trail after the first quarter but racked up mistakes with three fumbles and a penalty that resulted in a safety.

Coach Jimbo Fisher said he was responsible for the Aggies' poor play.

"We made the plays when we had to but, man too much inconsistency," he said. "We've just got to get them to play better and that's my fault."

Despite the Aggies' issues, running backs Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith combined for 18 carries, 168 yards and one touchdown to boost the offense. Texas A&M will need to shake the rust off to have a chance against Alabama.

The Tide opened the season by cruising to a 38–19 win over Missouri. Despite a short offseason, second-ranked Alabama still looked like a national title contender. Mac Jones went 18-for-24 with 249 yards and two touchdowns, while Najee Harris tallied 17 carries for 98 yards and three scores.

Saban still found plenty of room for improvement ahead of Saturday's matchup.

"Well, we're going to have to finish better–finish blocks, finish runs–because [the Aggies] are really athletic; they can get off and make plays," he told reporters on Zoom on Wednesday. "We'll have to do a good job on third downs because [they] have a lot of different pressures that they use, so we need to execute extremely well on third down."