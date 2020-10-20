Stay-at-Home Order Won't Impact U-M Football Team

Michigan's football program can continue operating despite local health officials issuing a two-week stay-in-place order for the university's undergraduate students.

The Washtenaw County Health Department issued the order on Tuesday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The order lasts until 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, and students can leave their residences for exercise, work, food, medical appointments, voting, religious services or to attend in-person classes.

The health department said any students who play intercollegiate varsity sports can go to practices and games. Under the order, the athletic medical staff must be present at events and "actively [supervise] the team's COVID-19 mitigation activities." A staff member "has the authority to suspend the practice if he or she believes COVID-19 mitigation practices require that result, and testing is conducted per governing athletic organizations' (i.e. Big 10) policies."

The order comes days before the Wolverines' season opener against Minnesota in Minneapolis on Saturday.

More than 1,000 students have been infected since the start of Michigan's fall term, despite limits on gatherings and classes that are mostly held online. Cases related to the school represent 61% of Washtenaw County's total cases, compared to just 2% in August.

On Friday, Michigan's athletic department released its most recent testing numbers from Oct. 10-16. Out of 1,559 individuals tested, including athletes, coaches and staff, there were 11 positive test results. Football coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that none of his players were set to miss Saturday's game due to testing positive for COVID-19.

