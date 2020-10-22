Bobby Bowden expresses thanks after 'tough' COVID-19 bout - Sports Illustrated
Bobby Bowden Expresses Thanks After 'Tough' COVID-19 Bout

Former Florida State Seminoles coach Bobby Bowden thanked his doctors, family and fans for their support and prayers during his "tough'' bout with COVID-19.

"I want to thank all the many many people who were thinking of and praying for me over the last few weeks,'' Bowden said Wednesday in a statement released by his son, former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden. "I just went through a battle with COVID-19 and God just wasn't ready to take me home yet to be with him."

"Most of you know I'm 91 years old and the fight was tough but thanks to the help of Dr. Michael Forsthoefel, and the support of [his wife] Ann and all my children, I beat it,'' Bowden said in his first public statement since he was released from the hospital last week.

Bowden was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after he tested positive for COVID-19. He received word of the positive test a few days after he returned to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy stay at a hospital and rehab facility where he was treated for an infection in his leg.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the major college football career victories list, with 357, behind only that of the late Joe Paterno of Penn State. Bowden's teams won national championships in 1993 and 1999.

"I've had a chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump,'' Bowden said.

