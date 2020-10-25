Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin criticizes SEC officiating after Auburn loss - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Lane Kiffin Criticizes SEC Officiating on Twitter After Controversial Call in Loss to Auburn

Author:
Publish date:

Lane Kiffin took to Twitter following Ole Miss's loss to Auburn on Saturday night to criticize SEC officials over a controversial call that led to a Tiger touchdown. 

The Rebels led 28-27 with 5:43 left in the game when a kickoff appeared to bounce off of Auburn running back Shaun Shivers's finger before going into the end zone. The head referee Marc Curles blew his whistle, calling a touchback. 

Auburn ended up punting before regaining possession later, scoring on a 58-yard touchdown reception by Seth Williams with 1:11 left. The Rebels lost 35-38, falling 1-4 and losing their third straight game. Kiffin said that the play was briefly reviewed, but the game was not paused for a full review.

Kiffin later retweeted a clip from the game posted by an Ole Miss fan, which showed the ball hitting Shivers's finger.  

Kiffin's comments could be subject to a fine, but it wouldn't be the first time. In 2019, he was fined $5,000 by Conference USA while coaching at Florida Atlantic for a tweet that portrayed the refs as blind. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin
Play
College Football

Lane Kiffin Criticizes SEC Officiating After Controversial Call in Loss

The Ole Miss head coach criticized SEC officials via Twitter over a controversial call following the 35-28 loss to Auburn.

khabib thumb
Play
Video

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov Announces His Retirement After Second-Round Win Against Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov ends his career with an unscathed 29-0 record with a submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, and while UFC commissioner Dana White believes Nurmagomedov will down in history as one of the best, is there still more that needs to be said. SI's Justin ...read more

  • 1 hour ago

Khabib Announces Retirement

Jeff Hardy
Play
Video

Jeff Hardy Overcomes Addiction to Reclaim a Top Spot in WWE

Last year, WWE superstar Jeff Hardy took on his addiction, but the wrestler comes back to reclaim a top spot in WWE. Madelyn Burke is joined by SI wrestling writer Justin Barrasso to discuss how Jeff Hardy's reclamation story impacts WWE, and if Hardy will accept Elias' ...read more

  • 1 hour ago

Elias Challenges Jeff Hardy

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws as Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Micah Kiser (59) moves in during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Play
NFL

Giants 'Looking into' Video of Maskless Daniel Jones, Barkley

Giants aware of video that shows QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley at a bar without a mask and not practicing social distancing. The two could face a fine.

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle
Play
College Football

Waddle's Injury Dampens Alabama's Pursuit of a Title

The Tide have other offensive stars, but there's no replacing the most explosive player in college football.

USATSI_14051960
NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson Jump-Starts IndyCar Move With Surprising Sponsor

Johnson announced Carvana, the company known for multistory car vending machines, will sponsor the No. 48 Honda that Johnson will drive in IndyCar races.