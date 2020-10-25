Lane Kiffin Criticizes SEC Officiating After Controversial Call in Loss

Lane Kiffin took to Twitter following Ole Miss's loss to Auburn on Saturday night to criticize SEC officials over a controversial call that led to a Tiger touchdown.

The Rebels led 28-27 with 5:43 left in the game when a kickoff appeared to bounce off of Auburn running back Shaun Shivers's finger before going into the end zone. The head referee Marc Curles blew his whistle, calling a touchback.

Auburn ended up punting before regaining possession later, scoring on a 58-yard touchdown reception by Seth Williams with 1:11 left. The Rebels lost 35-38, falling 1-4 and losing their third straight game. Kiffin said that the play was briefly reviewed, but the game was not paused for a full review.

Kiffin later retweeted a clip from the game posted by an Ole Miss fan, which showed the ball hitting Shivers's finger.

Kiffin's comments could be subject to a fine, but it wouldn't be the first time. In 2019, he was fined $5,000 by Conference USA while coaching at Florida Atlantic for a tweet that portrayed the refs as blind.