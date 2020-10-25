Lane Kiffin Criticizes SEC Officiating After Controversial Call in Loss

Lane Kiffin Criticizes SEC Officiating on Twitter After Controversial Call in Loss to Auburn
Lane Kiffin took to Twitter following Ole Miss's loss to Auburn on Saturday night to criticize SEC officials over a controversial call that led to a Tiger touchdown.
The Rebels led 28-27 with 5:43 left in the game when a kickoff appeared to bounce off of Auburn running back Shaun Shivers's finger before going into the end zone. The head referee Marc Curles blew his whistle, calling a touchback.
Auburn ended up punting before regaining possession later, scoring on a 58-yard touchdown reception by Seth Williams with 1:11 left. The Rebels lost 35-38, falling 1-4 and losing their third straight game. Kiffin said that the play was briefly reviewed, but the game was not paused for a full review.
Kiffin later retweeted a clip from the game posted by an Ole Miss fan, which showed the ball hitting Shivers's finger.
Kiffin's comments could be subject to a fine, but it wouldn't be the first time. In 2019, he was fined $5,000 by Conference USA while coaching at Florida Atlantic for a tweet that portrayed the refs as blind.