Wisconsin vs Nebraska Canceled After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Wisconsin announced its matchup with Nebraska will be canceled due to an "elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program."

The Badgers have registered 12 positive COVID-19 tests in the last five days, according to the university. Head coach Paul Chryst is among those who have tested positive. Wisconsin will now pause all football activities for seven days, per the Associated Press's Eric Olson.

"The Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program," Wisconsin said. "The team’s scheduled game against Nebraska on Saturday will not be played."

"As of Wednesday morning (Oct. 28), a total of 12 people within the Wisconsin football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. That figure includes six student-athletes and six staff members, including head coach Paul Chryst."

The canceled game will now result in a 'no contest' ruling from the Big Ten. It will not be made up due to the conference's schedule constraints.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz recorded a second positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday. He will not be eligible to play for at least 21 days, even if the Badgers return to the field before then, per Big Ten protocol. Mertz shined for the Badgers in their season opener, completing 20 of 21 passes in a 45-7 victory over Illinois.

Saturday marks the second week of Big Ten action in 2020 after the conference opened its season on Oct. 24. The conference hopes to have all teams complete an eight-week schedule, with the Big Ten Championship slated for Dec. 19.