Wisconsin vs Nebraska canceled after positive COVID-19 tests - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
GAMBLING
BETS & DFS (PRO)
NFL OPTIMIZERFANTASYPODCASTSJOIN
Search

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Canceled After Badgers' Positive COVID-19 Tests

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Wisconsin announced its matchup with Nebraska will be canceled due to an "elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program."

The Badgers have registered 12 positive COVID-19 tests in the last five days, according to the university. Head coach Paul Chryst is among those who have tested positive. Wisconsin will now pause all football activities for seven days, per the Associated Press's Eric Olson

"The Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program," Wisconsin said. "The team’s scheduled game against Nebraska on Saturday will not be played."

"As of Wednesday morning (Oct. 28), a total of 12 people within the Wisconsin football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. That figure includes six student-athletes and six staff members, including head coach Paul Chryst."

The canceled game will now result in a 'no contest' ruling from the Big Ten. It will not be made up due to the conference's schedule constraints. 

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz recorded a second positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday. He will not be eligible to play for at least 21 days, even if the Badgers return to the field before then, per Big Ten protocol. Mertz shined for the Badgers in their season opener, completing 20 of 21 passes in a 45-7 victory over Illinois. 

Saturday marks the second week of Big Ten action in 2020 after the conference opened its season on Oct. 24. The conference hopes to have all teams complete an eight-week schedule, with the Big Ten Championship slated for Dec. 19. 

YOU MAY LIKE

wisconsin-badgers-football
Play
College Football

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Canceled After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Wisconsin announced on Tuesday 12 people within the football program tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days.

coco-gauff-mailbag-upside-lead
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Which Player Has the Biggest Upside Right Now?

As the unusual 2020 tennis season nears its end, which players are poised for a big breakout next year? Plus thoughts on the GOAT race, Sam Querrey, Gael Monfils, best-of-five at the majors and more.

texans-close-facility
NFL

Texans Close Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Texans are currently on their bye week before facing the Jaguars on Nov. 8.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon was charged with DUI on Tuesday night in Denver.
Play
Video

Melvin Gordon and Darrell Henderson Top Michael Fabiano’s List of Running Backs to Start in Week 8

With four teams on a bye and a bunch of stud running backs out of action for Week 8 fantasy football players need to dive deep on their bench to find some safe running backs to start. Operating under the mantra of starting your studs, there are still some question marks around ...read more

  • 5 minutes ago
49ers
Play
Video

Fantasy Football Defense and Kickers Rankings: Week 8

When it comes to winning your fantasy football matchup, teams will gladly take all the points they can get. That includes points from Kickers and Defenses/Special Teams. Sports Illustrated’s Fantasy Footballl analyst Michal Fabiano runs through a list of Kickers and DST to start ...read more

  • 8 minutes ago
boyd thumb
Play
Video

Tyler Boyd and Travis Fulgham Headline Michael Fabiano’s List of Wide Receivers to Start in Week 8

There’s a handful of juicy match-ups for wide receivers in Week 8 but also a few to shy away from. Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano discussed which wide receivers to start or sit in your fantasy football lineup. Some of the players Fabiano talks about include Tyler Boyd, ...read more

  • 12 minutes ago
kevin-cash-blake-snell
Play
Extra Mustard

Baseball Players Went Nuts After Kevin Cash Pulled Blake Snell in Game 6

Numerous MLB players expressed shock and anger at the controversial pitching move.

mookie new
Play
MLB

Mookie Betts Is Baseball's Biggest Star

Mookie Betts proved he should be the face of baseball in winning the World Series with Dodgers.