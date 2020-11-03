Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Will Travel to Notre Dame

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will travel with the Tigers to Notre Dame but won't play in Saturday's showdown, coach Dabo Swinney announced.

Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, will complete his 10-day quarantine ahead of the trip. However, the Heisman Trophy contender will be waiting to undergo his post-cardiac screening to identify any possible symptoms of myocarditis. Clemson said the three-part test can take an additional two or three days.

ACC athletes who test positive for the virus must isolate for a minimum of 10 days and complete the battery of tests before returning to the field.

Swinney said Lawrence has participated in the team's meetings and sessions on Zoom and is eager to return. The coach anticipates his starter will resume practice early next week and will play against Florida State on Nov. 21.

Lawrence missed last week's 34–28 comeback victory over Boston College led by freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The Tigers look forward to having Lawrence on the sideline to assist Uiagalelei.

"He's an incredibly knowledgeable guy and he's been there so he'll be able to bring a great presence to D.J.," Swinney said. "He's got a great mind and great eyes, so he's going to be Coach Lawrence."

Clemson will face its stiffest test of the season when it travels to Notre Dame for the first time in 41 years. Saturday's kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.