Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19

Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Thursday. NFL Network was first to report the development.

"Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Swinney said in a statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week's game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we're excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers."

As noted by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, Lawrence is expected to miss Saturday's contest against Boston College, unless something changes (a la Nick Saban). But Lawrence's status for Clemson's matchup against Notre Dame looms large. D.J. Uiagalelei, a five-star recruit from the 2020 class, is the backup quarterback.

The ACC operates under CDC guidelines, per SI's Ross Dellenger, so a player who tested positive must isolate 10 days from the time of their positive test. If Lawrence received his positive today, then his isolation is expected to end Nov. 8—the day after Clemson plays Notre Dame.

The news comes just over an hour after Swinney leaves the door open for Lawrence's future, saying he would be 'surprised' if the quarterback returned to Clemson for his senior year.

Lawrence has tallied 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns in six games this season. He's 31-1 as a starter, and coming into today, the quarterback was -175 to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.