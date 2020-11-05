Texas' band will not perform 'The Eyes of Texas' at either of the school's final two home games in 2020, according to the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis.

The band did not play the song during Texas' last home game, which was a win over Baylor on Oct. 24. The decision to skip the song came after an internal vote in which roughly half the band's membership voted to not play 'The Eyes of Texas.'

The Longhorns' song has been a controversial topic in Austin dating back to June when a group of athletes across the university called for Texas to rename several campus buildings and change the traditional school song. 'The Eyes of Texas' has been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface dating back to the early 1900s.

“The recent events across the country regarding racial injustice have brought to light the systemic racism that has always been prevalent in our country as well as the racism that has historically plagued our campus,” a letter from Longhorn athletes said. "We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus, but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and black community that has so fervently support this program."

Texas officials opted to keep the school song despite the objections. Players are not required to stand or participate in the singing of 'The Eyes of Texas,' though athletic director Chris Del Conte said he expects the Longhorns to “stand in unison” during the song.

The Longhorns are currently 4–2 in 2020, the fourth year under head coach Tom Herman. Texas has not won the Big 12 since 2009.