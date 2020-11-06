Report: Champions Classic to be Played in Multiple Venues Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke and Michigan State's Champions Classic game will take place at Cameron Indoor Stadium due to differing COVID-19 protocols among conferences, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reports.

The Blue Devils and Spartans will reportedly play the game, scheduled for Dec. 1, behind closed doors without fans.

The Champions Classic, in its 10th year of existence, is typically played in one venue. But this year's event will not be in the same building because of different pandemic protocols between the Big 12, SEC, ACC and the Big Ten.

The Kansas-Kentucky game will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The tip-off times for both games have not been decided.

The four-team event—featuring Duke, Kansas, Michigan State and Kentucky—typically kicks off the college basketball season. In last year's event, the Blue Devils defeated the Jayhawks, 68-66, and the Wildcats pulled off a 69-62 victory over the Spartans.

The 2020 event marks the first time in the event's history that the games will not be held at a single, neutral site.

The college basketball season, which typically begins in late October or early November, will begin on Nov. 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the final Associated Press top 25 rankings from last season, Kansas finished No. 1, followed by Kentucky at No. 8, Michigan State at No. 9 and Duke at No. 11.

The 2020-21 Associated Press men's college basketball preseason poll will be released on Monday, Nov. 9.