The Pac-12 has approved Utah's request to cancel the Arizona at Utah football game scheduled for November 7.

The conference said the decision was made because Utah does not have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game due to positive COVID-19 cases and additional players remain isolated under contact tracing protocols.

Utah has not released the total number of players who tested positive for the coronavirus or were unavailable due to contact tracing.

Per Pac-12 policy, the season-opening game is ruled no contest. The league requires at least 53 scholarship players to be available for a game.

This announcement comes after Thursday's cancellation of the Washington vs. Cal game because of the Golden Bears' COVID-19 issues.

"The cancellation of this game, following yesterday’s cancellation of the Washington at Cal football game, is of course incredibly disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "At the same time it is an indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”