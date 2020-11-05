Washington vs. Cal Canceled Due to COVID-19 Issues

California and Washington's season-opening game on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Bears' program, the Pac-12 announced on Thursday.

“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols," the statement read.

The game will be declared a no-contest since there are no bye weeks built into the Pac-12's shortened schedule.

Saturday's game status was already up in the air after Cal announced on Wednesday that a member of the team had tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Justin Wilcox also said a "significant" number of players were held out of practice while the team completed contract tracing.

Wilcox wouldn't specify how many players were sidelined on Wednesday, but he did say the player who tested positive is asymptomatic.

The Pac-12's opening weekend slate is down to five games with the matchup in Berkeley being canceled. The conference voted in September to have a seven-game season starting on Nov. 6. It originally opted to not hold a fall football season due to COVID-19 concerns but reversed its decision shortly after the Big Ten elected to have a shortened eight-game season.