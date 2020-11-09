Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi: 'We'd Love to Have' Notre Dame in the ACC

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi would be interested in seeing Notre Dame become a permanent member of the ACC.

"I hope they do," Narduzzi said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's John McGonigal. "To me, it's either you play with us or you don't play with us. You know? You'd almost like to boycott them. But if you want to play in the ACC, come play in the ACC.

"...And if you don't want to play, let's not give them five games. Let them go play BYU or whoever else they want to play. We shouldn't be giving them games. But they're talented, and we'd love to have them in the ACC for sure."

This past offseason, the Fighting Irish football program joined the conference on a one-year basis due to the coronavirus pandemic. For this season, they are eligible to compete in the conference's ACC Football championship game.

In 132 prior years of playing football, Notre Dame has never competed in a conference. Since 2014,, they have been a member of the ACC for all sports except for football and hockey.

Heading into this year, the Irish had six games scheduled against ACC schools.

Notre Dame is coming off arguably the best win of any program this season. Last Saturday, they defeated reigning ACC champion Clemson in double-overtime 47-40.

The No. 2 Fighting Irish are 7-0 on the season and have won six ACC games. Among those wins was a 45-3 road victory over Narduzzi's Pittsburgh team on Oct. 24.

Notre Dame travels to the Boston-area this weekend for a matchup with Boston College. Kickoff for Saturday's contest is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.