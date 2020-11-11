Report: Gregg Marshall, Wichita State Expected to Part Ways by the End of the Week

Wichita State and Gregg Marshall are reportedly parting ways by the end of the week, according to the Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The head coach is under investigation for allegedly physically and emotionally abusing his players—accusations that Marshall denies.

"My coaching style isn't for everyone," Marshall said in the statement on Oct. 9. "Many players thrive in the system we have created and are energized by our team culture. For those players, I am a motivator, a pusher, someone who can tap into their greatest potential. For others, I can be demanding, harsh or strict. I don't argue with those descriptions.

"What I am not is demeaning or abusive. I have respect for all of my players. I believe unequivocally in their value as athletes, as students, and as people. Any portrayal of me to the contrary is wrong."

He doubled down and vehemently denied the allegations again on Oct. 13 in a statement to The Wichita Eagle.

"In response to the allegations put forward in the media, I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague," Marshall said. "Allegations claiming otherwise are false."

Wichita State announced on Oct. 9 that the university would launch an investigation into Marshall's conduct.

The initial report of the abuse at Wichita State included, "shoving former player Shaq Morris in the back, punching Morris between the shoulders near his neck and attempting to punch a student through the driver's window after the student parked in Marshall's reserved parking spot."

A week after his denial, The Athletic reported additional abusive behavior alleged by Winthrop players while Marshall was the coach from 1998-2007, before leaving for Wichita State.

During the Stadium's six-month investigation into the allegations, the outlet said it contacted 26 players and 10 assistant coaches.

Six scholarship players and one walk-on transferred out of the program last spring while 2020 commit Ja'Dun Michael asked to be released from his letter of intent.