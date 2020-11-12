SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Ivy League Cancelled All Winter Sports for the 2020-21 Season

Author:
Publish date:

The Ivy League Council of Presidents unanimously decided to cancel all winter sports for the 2020-21 season and postponed spring sports until the end of February 2021.

It is the first Division-I conference to nix winter sports, repeating a precedent it set earlier this year when the league canceled fall sports. 

According to CBS Sports's Matt Norlander, league presidents held their vote earlier this week, and coaches were informed by athletic department officials on Thursday evening. This decision comes 13 days before the scheduled start of the college basketball season

Fall and winter student-athletes will not lose a season of Ivy League or NCAA eligibility, the league said in a statement.

"Student-athletes, their families and coaches are again being asked to make enormous sacrifices for the good of public health—and we do not make this decision lightly," the Ivy League Council of Presidents said. "While these decisions come with great disappointment and frustration, our commitment to the safety and lasting health of our student-athletes and wider communities must remain our highest priority."

The news comes as the Unites States has set COVID-19 records almost daily in the past week. The COVID Tracking Project showed more than 144,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, topping Tuesday's U.S. record of 136,000-plus cases. Wednesday's update reported 65,368 COVID-19 hospitalizations—another United States record. 

YOU MAY LIKE

sec logo
Play
College Football

Every Week 11 College Football Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

To date, there have been 57 FBS games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 this season, including 11 so far for Week 11.

Racing-Louisville-Branding
Play
Soccer

Louisville Builds Out Its Squad in NWSL Expansion Draft

NWSL's newest team in 2021 combs through the list of unprotected players to build the foundation for its inaugural roster.

ivy-league-tournament-canceled
Play
College Basketball

Ivy League Cancelled All Winter Sports for the 2020-21 Season

The Ivy League Council of Presidents unanimously decided to cancel all winter sports for the 2020-21 season, the first D-I school to do so.

best-defensive-players-in-cleveland-browns-history
Cleveland Browns

Best Defensive Players in Cleveland Browns History

A quick scan of Hall of Famers who played for the Browns shows a lot of offensive talent, but the franchise has employed some true defensive standouts over the years. This article will count down the top 10 defensive players in the history of the Browns.

College Football

Vantrease's 4 TDs lead Buffalo past Miami (Ohio) 42-10

College Football

College Football

College Football