Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Reveals He Had COVID-19

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer revealed on Wednesday night that he recently had COVID-19 and has since recovered.

"I’ve just recently gotten over it. I was relatively symptom-free,” Meyer told Columbus, Ohio's WBNS-10TV. “I was relatively symptom-free. I tested positive and that’s why we didn’t do the Big Noon Kickoff last week.

“It’s the real deal. I’ve dealt with it. My daughter dealt with it. It’s just something that we’ve got to be aware of.”

Having left coaching after the 2018 season, Meyer now works as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. This past weekend, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show on-air crew—which consists of Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone, were all off-air due to COVID-19 protocols.

FOX did not say whether any of the broadcasters had tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the decision to keep its usual Big Noon Kickoff crew sidelined was made “out of abundance of caution” in accordance with the guidelines from the CDC and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

Meyer said he was the lone on-air member of the show to test positive for COVID-19.

The former Buckeyes coach said he would be back on the air this Saturday.

Meyer's old school, however, will not be playing this weekend as Ohio State's game vs. Maryland was canceled due to an outbreak within the Terrapins' program.