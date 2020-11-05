Days before the college football season's first Saturday with every Power 5 conference in action, Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show on-air crew—consisting of Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone—will all be out due to COVID-19 protocols. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand was the first to report.

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Fox Sports will have Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Emmanuel Acho and host Charissa Thompson fill in with the regular lineup out. Bradshaw, Long and Thompson typically head up Fox's Sunday NFL coverage. Acho works for FS1's daily show, Speak for Yourself.

According to The Post, the decision to keep its usual Big Noon Kickoff crew sidelined was made “out of abundance of caution” in accordance with the guidelines from the CDC and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

Fox Sports did not say whether or not any of the broadcasters has tested positive for COVID-19. This week's show will be condensed from its usual two hours to one hour.