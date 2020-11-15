Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Tests Positive for COVID-19

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim announced on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Boeheim, 76, is currently isolating in his home. He is not experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus.

"As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week," Boeheim said in a statement. "Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately began my isolation period at home."

"I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff. Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team."

Boeheim is slated to enter his 45th season as Syracuse's head coach in 2020-21. He sports a 1,065–399 career record, tallying five Final Four appearances and one national championship. Boeheim ranks No. 2 all-time in coaching wins, trailing only Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Syracuse is slated to begin 2020-21 on Nov. 27 as it hosts Bryant. The contest has not been postponed as of Sunday evening.

