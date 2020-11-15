SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Syracuse Head Coach Jim Boeheim Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:
Jim-Boeheim-COVID-19

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim announced on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Boeheim, 76, is currently isolating in his home. He is not experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus.

"As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week," Boeheim said in a statement. "Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately began my isolation period at home."

"I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff. Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team." 

Boeheim is slated to enter his 45th season as Syracuse's head coach in 2020-21. He sports a 1,065–399 career record, tallying five Final Four appearances and one national championship. Boeheim ranks No. 2 all-time in coaching wins, trailing only Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Syracuse is slated to begin 2020-21 on Nov. 27 as it hosts Bryant. The contest has not been postponed as of Sunday evening. 

More from the Syracuse team site

YOU MAY LIKE

James Harden
Play
NBA

Harden's Reported Trade Interest Brings Houston to a Crossroads

While there have been no substantive discussions between the Nets and Rockets about a trade, Houston is evaluating its options moving forward, per sources.

Dustin Johnson celebrates with the Masters Trophy after winning The Masters golf tournament
Play
Golf

18 Parting Thoughts from the Masters

A Masters complete with weather delays and sunset chasing rounds of golf produced a worthy champion in Dustin Johnson and a historic performance.

Jim-Boeheim-COVID-19
College Basketball

Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Tests Positive for COVID-19

Boeheim has begun isolating at his home, and he is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts
Play
NBA

Exploring the James Harden to the Nets Trade Rumors

Should the Rockets deal superstar James Harden to the Nets? The Open Floor podcast debates.

james-harden-rockets (1)
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Harden Interested in Potential Trade to Nets

Stay up to date with all the latest NBA news and rumors ahead of the 2020 NBA draft on Nov. 18.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during the game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.
NFL

Report: Packers Sign Bakhtiari to Four-Year Extension

Bakhtiari's is now the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history after signing a four-year, $105.5 million extension.

pac-12 football logo
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 12 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

Conferences are being forced to get creative with the schedules as teams deal with positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

dustin-johnson-tiger-woods-masters
Golf

Dustin Johnson Shows He Can Handle the Pressure

Dustin Johnson stuck to his game plan and executed it perfectly, plus Tiger Woods recovers from his meltdown on No. 12 and other takeaways from the 2020 Masters.