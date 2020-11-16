2021 NCAA Tournament to be Held in One Location

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA will relocate the 2021 NCAA tournament to one location "to enhance the safety and well-being of the event."

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced on Monday that it is in preliminary talks with the city of Indianapolis to potentially host the 68-team tournament in March and April. Indianapolis was already slated to host the Men's Final Four from April 3-5, 2021.

The tournament was set to be held in 13 preliminary sites around the country, but the committee decided that could be "difficult to execute" during the COVID-19 pandemic. By holding the tournament in one location, it provides a safe and controlled environment for teams to play and practice in and reduces travel.

"My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year," said Mitch Barnhart, chair of the Division I Men's Basketball Committee and University of Kentucky athletics director.

"With the University of Kentucky slated to host first- and second-round games in March, this is something that directly impacts our school and community, so we certainly share in their regret. The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years."

The decision comes after the NCAA pushed back the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.

Mohegan Sun, a resort casino in Uncasville, Conn., reportedly will be the home to nearly 45 games for nearly 40 college basketball teams when the season starts. The resort will host games for an 11-day period—Nov. 25 to Dec. 5—that includes 40 men's and women's teams that will participate in multi-team events and standalone games.

Notable teams participating in Bubbleville include UConn (both men and women), Baylor, Villanova, Virginia, Arizona State, Oregon and Florida.

Last season, the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled in March amid the pandemic.