Big Ten Releases Basketball Schedule With Christmas Games

Big Ten Men's Basketball Schedule Features Four Conference Games on Christmas Day

The Big Ten announced Wednesday its conference schedule for the 2020–21 men's basketball season.

Conference play for all 14 teams will begin Dec. 13. Each school will compete in a 20-game league schedule and may also play up to seven non-conference games.

This season, the Big Ten will feature six games between Dec. 25–26 with four of those games to be played on Christmas Day—Wisconsin at Michigan State, Iowa at Minnesota, Michigan at Nebraska and Maryland at Purdue. 

Throughout the season, schools will play seven teams twice—once at home and once on the road—and six teams once, with three of those games being at home and the other three on the road. 

The schedule also includes two sets of collapsible byes during the weeks of Jan. 18–21, Jan. 25–28, Feb. 22–25 and March 1–5 to allow for flexibility if games need to be rescheduled throughout the season. 

Teams will follow the same medical protocols that were developed by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, includeingdaily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.

The Big Ten tournament will be played March 10–14 at the United Center in Chicago. 

