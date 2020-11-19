Report: Analyst, Former Football Coach Lou Holtz Tests Positive for COVID-19

AP Photo/South Bend Tribune, Robert Franklin

College football analyst and former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz tested positive for COVID-19, Mike Gillespie of ABC Columbia reports.

Holtz, 83, is recovering from the virus.

"I don't have a lot of energy right now," Holtz told Gillespie.

Holtz served as the head football coach at William and Mary from 1969-1971, North Carolina State from 1972 to 1975, the New York Jets in 1976, Arkansas from 1977 to 1983, Minnesota from 1984 to 1985, Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996 and South Carolina from 1999 to 2004.

Holtz's 1988 Notre Dame team went 12–0 with a victory in the Fiesta Bowl and was the consensus national champion. He is the only college football coach to lead six different programs to bowl games and the only coach to guide four different programs to the final top 20 rankings.

In 2005, Holtz joined ESPN as a college football analyst. In 2008, Holtz was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.