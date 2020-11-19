Maryland vs. MSU Canceled; Mike Locksley Tests Positive

SI.com
Michigan State vs. Maryland Canceled; Coach Mike Locksley Tests Positive for COVID-19

Maryland has canceled its second consecutive game due to COVID-19 issues within its program, including head coach Mike Locksley testing positive for the virus.

The Terrapins announced on Thursday that Saturday's game against Michigan State has been canceled after 15 athletes and seven coaches have tested positive since Nov. 12. The game will not be rescheduled, according to the university.

All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per the Big Ten's health protocols. Locksley, who tested positive on Wednesday, is isolating at home. Maryland will not be identifying any other affected players or staff members.

"I am gutted for our team and for our fans," Locksley said in a statement. "This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately."

Last week, the Terrapins canceled their game against Ohio State due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within their program. The team paused its football activities and announced the game would not be rescheduled. With two canceled games on its schedule, Maryland cannot miss any more contests and still be eligible to play in the Big Ten championship, per conference rules.

The Terrapins (2–1) sit third in the Big 10 East behind undefeated Indiana (4–0) and Ohio State (3–0). Maryland last played on Nov. 7, beating Penn State 35–19.

Saturday's canceled game joins a list of over a dozen Week 12 games that have postponed or nixed due to COVID-19 issues across college football.

