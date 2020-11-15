Which College Football Games in Week 12 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

Week 11 saw a record-setting number of games get canceled or postponed due to positive tests and contact tracing. As the scheduling situation across every conference remains fluid, keeping track of the changes can be a tall task.

The SEC had four games canceled or postponed last week, while Conference USA had three and the Pac-12 had two. As the virus progresses throughout different parts of the country, various conferences will continue to be impacted, requiring continued flexibility in order to get healthy teams on the field.

Below is a list of each Week 12 game that's been canceled so far. This list will be updated throughout the week as postponements and makeup dates are announced.

Pac-12

Arizona State @ Colorado: Game has been declared no contest and will not be rescheduled.

MAC

Ohio @ Miami (OH): Game has been declared no contest and will not be rescheduled.