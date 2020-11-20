Minnesota OL Coach Brian Callahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

SI.com
Minnesota Offensive Line Coach Brian Callahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach Friday night when the Golden Gophers take on Purdue, Stadium football analyst Brett McMurphy reports.

Norries Wilson, the team's director of player development, will coach the offensive line instead.

Minnesota will be without 20 players and several staff members Friday night as the team deals with COVID-19 and injuries.

Behind this offensive line, the Gophers rank fifth in the Big Ten in total yards of offense (407.5 per game), 10th in passing yards (192.3) and second in rushing yards (215.3).

Defensively, the Gophers' defense is giving up 7.8 yards per play so far in 2020 season, Yahoo Sports football reporter Pete Thamel reports. 

Callahan joined the Minnesota staff in January 2017. He coached the tight ends during the 2017 season and was named offensive line coach before spring practice in 2018.

Minnesota (1-3) enters Friday's game looking to earn its second win of the season. Purdue (2-1) is coming off a 27-20 loss to Northwestern on Nov. 14, and is in third place in the Big Ten West.

