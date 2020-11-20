SI.com
College Football Expert Picks: Big Ten Clashes, Bedlam Take Center Stage

Author:
Publish date:

It's not unusual to see Ohio State taking part in a top-10 November clash. But the Buckeyes' opponent this time around is indeed a surprise. Upstart Indiana puts its undefeated record on the line when it travels to Columbus, looking to spring perhaps the upset of the season. While both teams are in the AP top 10 (Ohio State is No. 3; Indiana No. 9), it has a true David vs. Goliath feel.

But that's not the only key Big Ten showdown this Saturday. Wisconsin at Northwestern will also pit two unbeatens, with the Wildcats looking to get a marquee program win and and take full control of the Big Ten West. Elswhere, Oklahoma State travels to Oklahoma for Bedlam 2020, and Cincinnati looks to stay perfect when it plays UCF in Orlando. It's the final weekend of games before the first playoff rankings of the season are released on Tuesday.

Who has the edge? SI's picks are in for 12 key games.

Standings to Date:

Molly Geary: 73–34
Michael Shapiro: 72–35
Ross Dellenger: 69–38
Pat Forde: 67–40

While these picks are for entertainment purposes only, SI recently launched our Premium Betting Membership backed by Vegas Insiders. SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in.

