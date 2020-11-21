Report: Temple-East Carolina Delayed After Player Tests Positive

The game between East Carolina at Temple was delayed because a Temple player's girlfriend reportedly tested positive. The player was taken back to campus to receive an antigen test, Stadium's Brett McMurphy reports.

The Temple player tested positive and unknown number of Temple players will not be available to play because of contact tracing, McMurphy reports. However, the game will still be played with a 12:50 p.m. ET kickoff.

The game was scheduled to start at noon at Lincoln Financial Field.

This was the second matchup to have game-day COVID concerns, as Clemson–Florida State was postponed Saturday morning when the teams' medical personnel couldn't mutually agree with how to move forward with the game. A total of 18 games were postponed or canceled for this week.