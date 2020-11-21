SI.com
Clemson–Florida State Game Postponed

Author:
Publish date:

The Clemson–Florida State game scheduled for Saturday at noon has been postponed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday that the postponement came after the game's morning conference call during which both teams' medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.

According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, both teams traveled for the game. However, both teams have to get tested for COVID-19 on Friday by a third party. Before any game, both teams have to sign off that they feel safe to play. 

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tweeted and said the Tigers "were ready to play."

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that a Clemson back-up offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken Friday. Players received the results after Clemson landed in Tallahassee. The player traveled with the team.

Florida State officials were reportedly not comfortable playing because of the potential spread of COVID-19.

With the Florida State–Clemson game postponed, that means a total of 18 games have been canceled for Week 12. For the 2020 season, 477 games have been scheduled, 365 games have been played, 81 games have been canceled or postponed with 16.9% of games impacted, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. 

A potential re-schedule date for the game, according to Thamel, is Dec. 12. Clemson was open to playing Sunday or Monday but FSU did not agree to play. 

Both teams will continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

Clemson will return to action next Saturday when the Tigers host Pittsburgh. Florida State's next game comes next week when the Seminoles host Virginia. 

