Buckeyes QB Fields Throws Three Interceptions vs. Indiana

Ohio State QB Justin Fields Throws Three Interceptions Against Indiana

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields entered the Buckeyes' game against Indiana on Saturday with no interceptions this season. Against Big Ten opponents, Fields had thrown only one interception in his career.

Fields threw three interceptions Saturday, giving him a total for six interceptions for his college football career.

Fields other two interceptions came when Ohio State faced Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinal.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Fields recorded his 11th game with both a pass and rush touchdown since the start of last season. Field's latest stat ties Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the most games in the FBS in that span. 

Fields went 16-for-25 for 263 yards and threw two touchdowns and three interceptions through the end of the third quarter vs. Indiana. Coming into the game, he has thrown for 908 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Indiana's defense has recorded multiple interceptions in all five of its game during the 2020 season. 

