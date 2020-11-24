Florida Transfer Nembhard Eligible for Gonzaga in 2020-21

Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard will be eligible to play for Gonzaga in 2020–21, according to The Spokesman-Review's Jim Meehan.

Nembhard announced his decision to join Gonzaga in June. He previously planned to sit out a year before returning to the floor, but the 6' 5" guard reportedly had his waiver approved by the NCAA.

A former five-star recruit, Nembhard played his first two college seasons at Florida, where he logged 65 starts for the Gators. Nembhard averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists per game last season as he shot 44.1% from the field.

Gonzaga enters 2020–21 at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and No. 2 in SI's Top 25. Mark Few's squad returns two of its top four scorers from last season, and freshman guard Jalen Suggs joins the Bulldogs as a five-star recruit. Nembhard should be a quality contributor to Gonzaga in 2020–21, though he will be far from a one-man-band.

Nembhard is now eligible to play in Gonzaga's season opener against No. 6 Kansas on Thursday. The Bulldogs reached the tournament in 20 consecutive years from 1998–2019, though the program has never won a national championship.