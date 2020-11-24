SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Florida Transfer Andrew Nembhard Eligible to Play for Gonzaga in 2020-21

Author:
Updated:
Original:
andrew-nembhard-florida-gators

Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard will be eligible to play for Gonzaga in 2020–21, according to The Spokesman-Review's Jim Meehan.

Nembhard announced his decision to join Gonzaga in June. He previously planned to sit out a year before returning to the floor, but the 6' 5" guard reportedly had his waiver approved by the NCAA. 

A former five-star recruit, Nembhard played his first two college seasons at Florida, where he logged 65 starts for the Gators. Nembhard averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists per game last season as he shot 44.1% from the field. 

Gonzaga enters 2020–21 at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and No. 2 in SI's Top 25. Mark Few's squad returns two of its top four scorers from last season, and freshman guard Jalen Suggs joins the Bulldogs as a five-star recruit. Nembhard should be a quality contributor to Gonzaga in 2020–21, though he will be far from a one-man-band. 

Nembhard is now eligible to play in Gonzaga's season opener against No. 6 Kansas on Thursday. The Bulldogs reached the tournament in 20 consecutive years from 1998–2019, though the program has never won a national championship.

YOU MAY LIKE

andrew-nembhard-florida-gators
College Basketball

Florida Transfer Nembhard Eligible for Gonzaga in 2020-21

Nembhard was a two-year starter at Florida, averaging 11.2 points per game in 2019-20.

Randy Arozarena
Play
MLB

Report: Rays Star Randy Arozarena Detained After Domestic Violence Allegations

Rays star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico's Yucatan state after an incident involving domestic violence allegations.

Jared Butler
Play
Gambling

2020-21 College Basketball Betting Preview: Odds, Favorites, Props and Picks to Cut Down the Nets

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking sets the stage for sports bettors ready to wager on the 2020-2021 college basketball season.

Chelsea is through to the Champions League last 16
Play
Soccer

Chelsea Shows Promise, Improvement in Sealing UCL Last-16 Berth

Chelsea has benefited from a light schedule, but areas of previous concern have become bedrocks for the club.

College Basketball Crystal Ball predictions for 2020-21: Will Villanova, Virginia, Wisconsin, Gonzaga, or Baylor win the national title?
Play
College Basketball

SI's Preseason Crystal Ball: Final Four and More

Our college hoops staff predicts everything from who will cut down the nets to who will be 2020-21's breakout team and player.

brandon-ingram-pelicans
NBA

Report: Ingram, Pelicans Agree to $158 Million Extension

Ingram averaged a career-high 23.8 points per game in 2019-20.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after a play
Play
NBA

Did the Lakers Tighten Their Hold On the 2021 NBA Title Chase?

Can any team stop LeBron James and the Lakers this upcoming season?

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) flexes after dunking the ball
Play
NBA

Report: Heat Sign Bam Adebayo to Five-Year Extension

Adebayo averaged 15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season and made his first All-Star team.