Alabama HC Nick Saban Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Auburn Game

Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced in a press release on Wednesday. 

According to the university, Saban is exhibiting mild symptoms and the test will not be categorized as a potential false positive result. 

Saban, 68, previously tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14, just days before the Crimson Tide were set to play the Georgia Bulldogs. At the time, Saban said he did not exhibit any symptoms.

Following his Oct. 14 positive test result, Saban subsequently tested negative three times and was cleared to coach in Alabama's eventual victory over Georgia. As a result of the three prior negative tests, the SEC considered Saban's Oct. 14 result as a false positive.

More on Nick Saban: How a Texas A&M Soccer Player and a 9-Day-Old Policy Put Nick Saban Back on the Alabama Sideline

Saban is the fourth-oldest coach in the FBS and the oldest coach in the SEC.

Alabama became the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest AP poll after defeating Kentucky 63-3 this past weekend. On Tuesday evening, it was also named the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings. 

The Crimson Tide are set to host the Auburn Tigers this weekend. 

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who oversaw preparations while Saban dealt with his prior absence, will likely oversee preparations of the team. 

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

