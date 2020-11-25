Report: Vanderbilt Goalkeeper Practices With Football Team

SI.com
Report: Vanderbilt Women's Soccer Goalkeeper Practices With Football Team as a Kicker

Vanderbilt football has the chance of making Power 5 history on Saturday.

Because of COVID-19 protocols landing specialists in quarantine, women's soccer starting goalkeeper Sarah Fuller practiced with the football team as a kicker on Tuesday, The Vanderbilt Hustler's Simon Gibbs reported.

While she did not take a snap, Fuller was in full pads and uniform, walking through "with coaches and at least one specialist on the sidelines." If the senior from Wylie, Texas plays on Saturday, it's believed she'll be the first woman to log a snap in a Power 5 game.

Becca Longo already made history as the first woman to be offered a college football scholarship; however, she was injured during the 2018 season and never attempted an in-game kick or played in a game.  

Fuller tallied her first start for the soccer team against South Carolina in mid-October and held onto the starting position through the Commodores’ recent SEC Tournament title.

Vanderbilt is just 3-7 in field goals this season; however, it's reportedly not due to lack of talent. The specialists are plagued with COVID-19 related quarantines.

The 0-7 team will travel to play Missouri on Saturday. 

