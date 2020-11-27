No. 3 Villanova Beats No. 18 ASU to Win Empire Classic

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

No. 3 Villanova Beats No. 18 ASU 83-74 to Win Empire Classic

Author:
Publish date:
Villanova Wildcats forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) drives to the basket against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mohegan Sun.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a career-high 28 points to lead No. 3 Villanova over No. 18 Arizona State 83-74 on Thursday night in the championship game of the Empire Classic.

Justin Moore added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0), and Caleb Daniels chipped in with 14 points—10 in the second half.

The Wildcats dictated the pace of the game and dominated on the glass, outrebounding Arizona State 43-27. Robinson-Earl finished with eight boards.

Freshman guard Josh Christopher had 28 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 22 for the Sun Devils (1-1).

Villanova held ASU star Remy Martin to just five first-half points on 2-of-8 shooting.

The Wildcats led by nine at halftime and took their first double-digit lead at 49-38 on a 3-pointer by Robinson-Earl that capped an 8-0 run early in the second half.

They stretched that to 66-49 on a 3 by Daniels before ASU made a little run.

The Sun Devils cut the deficit to 70-60 on a jumper by Verge, but could not come all the way back.

The game, played as part of the 11-day “Bubbleville” event in Connecticut, was close early. Villanova led just 31-29 after a 3-pointer by Martin.

But the Wildcats closed the first half on a 10-3 surge over the final 5 1/2 minutes to lead 41-32 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats controlled the pace. They consistently created easy shots in their half-court offense by backing ASU players into the lane.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils got in the lane early, hitting their first five shots. But they had a hard time getting into their transition game and had just 11 fast-break points. Christopher, the program’s highest-rated recruit since James Harden, showed why by hitting 11 of his 17 shots.

UP NEXT

Villanova heads back to Philadelphia to play Saint Joseph’s on Monday night. The Wildcats had also been scheduled to face Temple in a week, but the Owls have paused all team activities for 14 days because of a positive coronavirus test.

Arizona State heads home to take on Houston Baptist on Sunday.

YOU MAY LIKE

Villanova Wildcats forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) drives to the basket against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mohegan Sun.
College Basketball

No. 3 Villanova Beats No. 18 ASU to Win Empire Classic

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a career-high 28 points to lead Villanova past Arizona State 83-74 in the championship game of the Empire Classic.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
Play
NFL

Gibson Ties Moss's Rookie Thanksgiving Touchdown Record

Washington's running back tallied 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 41-15 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

USC Trojans helmets on the field before the start of the annual 2017 Spring Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
College Football

Colorado vs. USC Canceled After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Saturday's matchup was canceled as USC does not have the minimum number of scholarship players to compete.

pac-12 fb logo
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 13 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With a full slate of rivalry games on schedule for Thanksgiving weekend, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Baltimore's Week 12 matchup with the Steelers was previously rescheduled from Thursday night to Sunday.

kenny-omega
Play
Wrestling

Kenny Omega Compares Jon Moxley and Kazuchika Okada: 'Stylistically, They Are so Different'

Kenny Omega: "The reason I’m in AEW right now is because I wanted a new challenge"

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs dribbles vs Kansas
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga Throws Down the Gauntlet in Win Over Kansas

The nation's No. 1 team looked the part in a dominant offensive outing against the top-10 Jayhawks.

Randy Arozarena 2
MLB

Report: Rays' Arozarena Released Following DV Allegations

Arozarena reportedly reached an agreement with his former partner, who decided not to take legal action against him.