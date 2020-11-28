Buffalo's Patterson Ties NCAA Record for Single-Game Rushing TDs

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson left his mark on college football history Saturday afternoon.

Patterson rushed for 409 yards and eight touchdowns, tying the NCAA record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game. He also became the second FBS player in college football history with consecutive 300-yard games.

Patterson rushed for 247 yards and five touchdowns before the end of the first half. He entered the game versus Kent State with a total of 511 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through three games.

Patterson also set a Mid-American Conference record on Saturday with more than 385 yards in a game. That record was previously held by Central Michigan's Robbie Mixon, who rushed for 377 yards on Nov. 2, 2002.

Buffalo defeated Kent State 70-41, setting a school record of 70 points in a single game. The Bulls improved to 4-0 on the season.

Patterson finished the game 18 yards shy of the FBS single-game rushing record of 427 held by Howard Griffith, who played fullback at the University of Illinois. Howard set the NCAA record for rushing touchdowns in a game with eight in a 56-21 victory over Southern Illinois University on Sept. 22, 1990.