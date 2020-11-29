Alabama Remains Unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

SI.com
Alabama Unanimous Top Team in AP Top 25 for Second Consecutive Week

Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.

The Crimson Tide got 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week and are followed by No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson.

Southeastern Conference teams Texas A&M and Florida are fifth and sixth, respectively. Unbeaten Cincinnati is seventh and undefeated BYU is eighth.

The changes in the poll came after that, with Miami inching up to No. 9 and Indiana returning to the top 10.

Oregon’s first loss of the season knocked the Ducks out of the top 10, dropping them 12 spots to No. 21.

AP Top 25: 

1. Alabama (62)
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Georgia
12. Iowa State
13. Oklahoma
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Marshall
16. Northwestern
17. USC
18. Wisconsin
19. Oklahoma State
20. Louisiana-Lafayette
21. Oregon
22. Tulsa
23. Washington
24. Iowa
25. Liberty

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1

