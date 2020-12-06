Alabama Holds Top Spot in AP Poll for Fifth Straight Week

SI.com
Alabama Holds Top Spot in AP Poll for Fifth Consecutive Week

Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide were the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M to round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots.

Alabama’s poll appearance streak passed Florida’s run of 209 under Steve Spurrier from 1990-2002. Up next is Florida State’s streak of 211 during the Bobby Bowden era from 1989-2001. The record belongs to Nebraska at 348 from 1981-2002.

BYU was the only top-10 team to lose, falling in a thriller at Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Cougars dropped six spots to No. 14 and the Chanticleers jumped three spots to No. 11.

Full AP Top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Indiana
  9. Miami
  10. Iowa State
  11. Coastal Carolina
  12. Georgia
  13. Oklahoma
  14. BYU
  15. Northwestern
  16. USC
  17. Louisiana
  18. Tulsa
  19. Iowa
  20. North Carolina
  21. Colorado
  22. Liberty
  23. Texas
  24. Buffalo
  25. Wisconsin

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1

