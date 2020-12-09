Indiana Pauses All Team-Related Activities After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Indiana University announced on Tuesday that it paused all team-related activities after a series of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The team did not practice on Tuesday while all Tier 1 staff and coaches went through PCR testing.

"The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount," IU athletics director Scott Dolson said in a news release. "In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward."

Purdue also canceled practice early on Tuesday to evaluate COVID-19 results.

No decision has been made at this point about whether the this weekend’s Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game will be played. If it is canceled, this would be the first time in more than 100 years the Big Ten matchup was not played.